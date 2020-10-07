Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Buick LeSabre

151,513 KM

Details Description Features

$5,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2005 Buick LeSabre

2005 Buick LeSabre

Limited *** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Buick LeSabre

Limited *** As Traded / Mechanics Special ***

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6057318
  2. 6057318
Contact Seller

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

151,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6057318
  • Stock #: 21-130B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Opal
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 151,513 KM

Vehicle Description

As Traded / Mechanics Special2005 Buick LeSabre LimitedFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, LeSabre Limited, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series II, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Leather, 55/45 Front Split Bench Seat, ABS brakes, Advanced Personal Choice, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Cargo Net, Cassette, CD player, Celebration Edition, Concert Sound II 6-Speaker Sound System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Engine Oil Indicator, EyeCue Head-Up Display, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Driver Seat, Monotone Leather Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding & Tilting Sunroof w/Sun Shade, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, StabiliTrak, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Buick Limited LeSabre 3.8L V6 SFI Series II 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.8L 3800 SFI V6 "SERIES II" ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2014 Jeep Cherokee N...
 139,033 KM
$20,400 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 40,824 KM
$26,400 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 105,792 KM
$14,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory