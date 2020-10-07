Menu
2005 Cadillac Escalade

319,090 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Location

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

319,090KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5859786
  • Stock #: P41871
  • VIN: 1GYEK63N25R141871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P41871
  • Mileage 319,090 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Under-body spare tire carrier w/lock
Driver information centre monitors important vehicle system functions
Rectangular halogen fog lamps integrated into front fascia
rear window defogger
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tire Pressure Monitor
(2) frame-mounted recovery hooks recessed into the front fascia
Rear seat heater ducts
Brake/transmission shift interlock
High/low note horn
Child security rear door locks
Pwr steering
Retained accessory pwr
Pwr windows w/driver-side express-down & passenger window lockout
Cadillac wreath & crest insignia on grille/tailgate/wheel centre caps
Passlock security system
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
98 litre fuel tank
160-amp alternator
Mechanical jack & wheel wrench
Roof-mounted luggage carrier w/centre cross bars & chrome accents
Concealed storage compartment in left rear quarter panel
Side door guard beams
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
High-capacity air cleaner
Engine Oil Cooling System
3175 kg (7000 lb) GVWR
5-link rear suspension w/coil springs
AutoRide road-sensing electrically-controlled shock absorbers
Colour-keyed front passenger assist handle
Front & rear body-colour bumpers
Front seat mounted side-impact airbags
Body-colour protective cladding
Integrated colour-keyed assist steps w/chrome accents
Lightweight aluminum tailgate w/liftglass
Colour-keyed carpeting w/carpeted floor mats for all rows
Pwr adjustable brake & accelerator pedals w/memory
(6) cupholders-inc: dual front/second/third row
Cloth covered moulded fiberglass headliner
Padded colour-keyed sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Lower anchors & top tethers for child (LATCH) system
Deep tinted glass on windows behind B-pillar
Analog clock located on the front floor console
Warning buzzers-inc: headlamps on & key-in-ignition
Automatic air bag supression system
Wet arm intermittent windshield wipers w/pulse washers
Auto-dimming rearview mirror-inc: continually recalibrating 8-point compass, outside temp indicator, OnStar controls
Ultrasonic rear parking assist-inc: shutoff switch mounted on instrument panel, rearview LED light bar, audible chime warning
Full-time all wheel drive
6.0L SFI V8 HO VORTEC ENGINE
Colour-keyed folding pwr/heated mirrors-inc: driver side auto-dim, turn signal in glass, ground illumination, curb view when in reverse (programmable)
High-intensity discharge headlights-inc: twilight sentinel auto lamp control, delay-off feature, flash-to-pass
Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, voltmeter, engine & trans temp, oil pressure, tachometer
Bose speaker system w/enhanced performance amplification, Audio Pilot noise reduction feature, (9) speakers including subwoofer
Colour-keyed wood & leather-wrapped steering wheel
Diversity antenna system-inc: rear side glass flush mounted antenna
Front floor console-inc: damped door storage covers, large storage bin, dual cup holders
Lighting-inc: interior courtesy, additional lighting in 2nd row area & theatre dimming
HD 600-CCA battery w/rundown protection
HD external trans oil cooler
HD trailering pkg-inc: 7-pin to 4-pin adapter, trailer brake control wiring harness
Independent SLA torsion bar front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Pwr front/rear disc brakes w/Hydroboost
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags-inc: front passenger sensing system, front passenger air bag status indicator on inside rearview mirror
Safety belts-inc: 1st/2nd row 3-point belts (all seating positions), 3rd row 3-point belts (outboard seating positions), 3rd row lap only belt (center seating position)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

