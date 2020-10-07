2005 Cadillac Escalade

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Under-body spare tire carrier w/lock Driver information centre monitors important vehicle system functions Rectangular halogen fog lamps integrated into front fascia Windows rear window defogger REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor (2) frame-mounted recovery hooks recessed into the front fascia Seating Rear seat heater ducts Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock High/low note horn Child security rear door locks Power Options Pwr steering Retained accessory pwr Pwr windows w/driver-side express-down & passenger window lockout Trim Cadillac wreath & crest insignia on grille/tailgate/wheel centre caps Security Passlock security system

Additional Features Cargo Net CHROME DOOR HANDLES 98 litre fuel tank 160-amp alternator Mechanical jack & wheel wrench Roof-mounted luggage carrier w/centre cross bars & chrome accents Concealed storage compartment in left rear quarter panel Side door guard beams 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio High-capacity air cleaner Engine Oil Cooling System 3175 kg (7000 lb) GVWR 5-link rear suspension w/coil springs AutoRide road-sensing electrically-controlled shock absorbers Colour-keyed front passenger assist handle Front & rear body-colour bumpers Front seat mounted side-impact airbags Body-colour protective cladding Integrated colour-keyed assist steps w/chrome accents Lightweight aluminum tailgate w/liftglass Colour-keyed carpeting w/carpeted floor mats for all rows Pwr adjustable brake & accelerator pedals w/memory (6) cupholders-inc: dual front/second/third row Cloth covered moulded fiberglass headliner Padded colour-keyed sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors Lower anchors & top tethers for child (LATCH) system Deep tinted glass on windows behind B-pillar Analog clock located on the front floor console Warning buzzers-inc: headlamps on & key-in-ignition Automatic air bag supression system Wet arm intermittent windshield wipers w/pulse washers Auto-dimming rearview mirror-inc: continually recalibrating 8-point compass, outside temp indicator, OnStar controls Ultrasonic rear parking assist-inc: shutoff switch mounted on instrument panel, rearview LED light bar, audible chime warning Full-time all wheel drive 6.0L SFI V8 HO VORTEC ENGINE Colour-keyed folding pwr/heated mirrors-inc: driver side auto-dim, turn signal in glass, ground illumination, curb view when in reverse (programmable) High-intensity discharge headlights-inc: twilight sentinel auto lamp control, delay-off feature, flash-to-pass Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, voltmeter, engine & trans temp, oil pressure, tachometer Bose speaker system w/enhanced performance amplification, Audio Pilot noise reduction feature, (9) speakers including subwoofer Colour-keyed wood & leather-wrapped steering wheel Diversity antenna system-inc: rear side glass flush mounted antenna Front floor console-inc: damped door storage covers, large storage bin, dual cup holders Lighting-inc: interior courtesy, additional lighting in 2nd row area & theatre dimming HD 600-CCA battery w/rundown protection HD external trans oil cooler HD trailering pkg-inc: 7-pin to 4-pin adapter, trailer brake control wiring harness Independent SLA torsion bar front suspension w/stabilizer bar Pwr front/rear disc brakes w/Hydroboost Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags-inc: front passenger sensing system, front passenger air bag status indicator on inside rearview mirror Safety belts-inc: 1st/2nd row 3-point belts (all seating positions), 3rd row 3-point belts (outboard seating positions), 3rd row lap only belt (center seating position)

