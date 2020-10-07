2005 Cadillac Escalade

Under-body spare tire carrier w/lock
Driver information centre monitors important vehicle system functions
Rectangular halogen fog lamps integrated into front fascia
(2) frame-mounted recovery hooks recessed into the front fascia
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Child security rear door locks
Pwr windows w/driver-side express-down & passenger window lockout
Cadillac wreath & crest insignia on grille/tailgate/wheel centre caps
Mechanical jack & wheel wrench
Roof-mounted luggage carrier w/centre cross bars & chrome accents
Concealed storage compartment in left rear quarter panel
High-capacity air cleaner
Engine Oil Cooling System
5-link rear suspension w/coil springs
AutoRide road-sensing electrically-controlled shock absorbers
Colour-keyed front passenger assist handle
Front & rear body-colour bumpers
Front seat mounted side-impact airbags
Body-colour protective cladding
Integrated colour-keyed assist steps w/chrome accents
Lightweight aluminum tailgate w/liftglass
Colour-keyed carpeting w/carpeted floor mats for all rows
Pwr adjustable brake & accelerator pedals w/memory
(6) cupholders-inc: dual front/second/third row
Cloth covered moulded fiberglass headliner
Padded colour-keyed sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Lower anchors & top tethers for child (LATCH) system
Deep tinted glass on windows behind B-pillar
Analog clock located on the front floor console
Warning buzzers-inc: headlamps on & key-in-ignition
Automatic air bag supression system
Wet arm intermittent windshield wipers w/pulse washers
Auto-dimming rearview mirror-inc: continually recalibrating 8-point compass, outside temp indicator, OnStar controls
Ultrasonic rear parking assist-inc: shutoff switch mounted on instrument panel, rearview LED light bar, audible chime warning
Full-time all wheel drive
6.0L SFI V8 HO VORTEC ENGINE
Colour-keyed folding pwr/heated mirrors-inc: driver side auto-dim, turn signal in glass, ground illumination, curb view when in reverse (programmable)
High-intensity discharge headlights-inc: twilight sentinel auto lamp control, delay-off feature, flash-to-pass
Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, voltmeter, engine & trans temp, oil pressure, tachometer
Bose speaker system w/enhanced performance amplification, Audio Pilot noise reduction feature, (9) speakers including subwoofer
Colour-keyed wood & leather-wrapped steering wheel
Diversity antenna system-inc: rear side glass flush mounted antenna
Front floor console-inc: damped door storage covers, large storage bin, dual cup holders
Lighting-inc: interior courtesy, additional lighting in 2nd row area & theatre dimming
HD 600-CCA battery w/rundown protection
HD external trans oil cooler
HD trailering pkg-inc: 7-pin to 4-pin adapter, trailer brake control wiring harness
Independent SLA torsion bar front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Pwr front/rear disc brakes w/Hydroboost
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags-inc: front passenger sensing system, front passenger air bag status indicator on inside rearview mirror
Safety belts-inc: 1st/2nd row 3-point belts (all seating positions), 3rd row 3-point belts (outboard seating positions), 3rd row lap only belt (center seating position)
