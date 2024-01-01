Menu
<div><span><b>Excellent Condition! - Runs & Drives Great!<br></b></span><br><b><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span></b><br><span>- 4x4</span><br><span>- Remote Start</span><br><span>- Remote Keyless Entry</span><br><span>- Dual-Zone Climate</span><br><span>- Rear Climate Controls</span><br><span>- Air Conditioning</span><br><span>- Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar</span><br><span>- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</span><br><span>- Rear Wiper w/ Washer</span><br><span>- Compass & Outside Temperature Display</span><br><span>- Universal Garage Door Opener</span><br><span>- Fog Lamps</span><br><span>- Roof Rails w/ Crossbars</span><br><span>- Tow Hitch</span><br><span>- 4.2L 6-Cylinder Engine</span><br><span></span><br><b>Vehicle Specifications: </b><span>https://www.autotrader.ca/research/chevrolet/trailblazer/2005/</span><br><span></span><br><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.</span><br></div>

2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

198,254 KM

$7,701

+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS - 4x4 - EXCELLENT CONDITION - REMOTE START AND ENTRY - DUAL ZONE CLIMATE

2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS - 4x4 - EXCELLENT CONDITION - REMOTE START AND ENTRY - DUAL ZONE CLIMATE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$7,701

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,254KM
VIN 1GNDT13S552360900

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 360900
  • Mileage 198,254 KM

Excellent Condition! - Runs & Drives Great!

Key Features:

- 4x4
- Remote Start
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Rear Climate Controls
- Air Conditioning
- Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Rear Wiper w/ Washer
- Compass & Outside Temperature Display
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Fog Lamps
- Roof Rails w/ Crossbars
- Tow Hitch
- 4.2L 6-Cylinder Engine

Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/chevrolet/trailblazer/2005/

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

CD Player

Dual Climate Control

Child Safety Locks

Dual Power Seats

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-XXXX

306-373-8800

$7,701

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer