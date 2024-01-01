$7,701+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS - 4x4 - EXCELLENT CONDITION - REMOTE START AND ENTRY - DUAL ZONE CLIMATE
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS - 4x4 - EXCELLENT CONDITION - REMOTE START AND ENTRY - DUAL ZONE CLIMATE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$7,701
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,254KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNDT13S552360900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 360900
- Mileage 198,254 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Excellent Condition! - Runs & Drives Great!
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Remote Start
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Rear Climate Controls
- Air Conditioning
- Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Rear Wiper w/ Washer
- Compass & Outside Temperature Display
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Fog Lamps
- Roof Rails w/ Crossbars
- Tow Hitch
- 4.2L 6-Cylinder Engine
Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/chevrolet/trailblazer/2005/
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Remote Start
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Rear Climate Controls
- Air Conditioning
- Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Rear Wiper w/ Washer
- Compass & Outside Temperature Display
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Fog Lamps
- Roof Rails w/ Crossbars
- Tow Hitch
- 4.2L 6-Cylinder Engine
Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/chevrolet/trailblazer/2005/
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2019 Kia Sorento EX V6 - AWD - 3RD ROW - HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - WIRELESS CHARGER - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO 145,249 KM $23,854 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,701
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer