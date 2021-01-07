Menu
2005 Dodge Caravan

177,325 KM

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2005 Dodge Caravan

2005 Dodge Caravan

2005 Dodge Caravan

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

177,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6612188
  • Stock #: 3160B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Med Slate Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 177,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2005 Dodge CaravanFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Passenger Van, 3.3L V6 OHV, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Midnight Blue Pearlcoat, Cloth, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Headlamp Off Time Delay, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated Entry, Keyless Entry w/Immobilizer, Knee airbag, Normal Duty Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof Rack, Tilt steering wheel.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Dodge Caravan 3.3L V6 OHV 4-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats
Roof Rack
Luggage Rack
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
COMPACT SPARE TIRE (STD)
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
P215/70R15 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
AM/FM RADIO W/CD PLAYER -inc: CD changer control (4) speakers (STD)
KEYLESS ENTRY W/IMMOBILIZER -inc: headlamp off time delay illuminated entry
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #1 -inc: single disc DVD player 2nd row overhead 7" video screen rear seat video system 6-speakers video remote control
28C SE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L engine 4-speed auto trans
7-PASSENGER QUAD BUCKET SEATING -inc: 3rd row 60/40 split-bench seat
FRONT AIR CONDITIONING (STD)
QUAD CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: headlamp off time delay illuminated entry keyless entry w/immobilizer quad cloth bucket seats & 3rd row bench seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

