2005 Dodge Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats Exterior Roof Rack Luggage Rack Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag COMPACT SPARE TIRE (STD) 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) MONOTONE PAINT (STD) P215/70R15 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) AM/FM RADIO W/CD PLAYER -inc: CD changer control (4) speakers (STD) KEYLESS ENTRY W/IMMOBILIZER -inc: headlamp off time delay illuminated entry ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #1 -inc: single disc DVD player 2nd row overhead 7" video screen rear seat video system 6-speakers video remote control 28C SE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L engine 4-speed auto trans 7-PASSENGER QUAD BUCKET SEATING -inc: 3rd row 60/40 split-bench seat FRONT AIR CONDITIONING (STD) QUAD CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: headlamp off time delay illuminated entry keyless entry w/immobilizer quad cloth bucket seats & 3rd row bench seat

