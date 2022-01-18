Menu
2005 Dodge Dakota

225,192 KM

Details Description Features

$6,850

+ tax & licensing
$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2005 Dodge Dakota

2005 Dodge Dakota

ST-4WD

2005 Dodge Dakota

ST-4WD

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

225,192KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8147569
  Stock #: CD99521A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,192 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Dakota boasts a Gas V8 4.7L/287 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vinyl door trim panels w/map pockets, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted glass w/deep tint sunscreen glass on rear windows.*This Dodge Dakota Comes Equipped with These Options *Sentry Key theft deterrent engine immobilizer, Scissor type jack, Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch, Rear anti-lock brakes, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes w/rear anti-lock, Passenger sun visor mirror, Part-time transfer case w/shift-on-the-fly, P245/70R16 on/off road BSW tires, Luxury steering wheel.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Conventional Spare Tire

