$6,850+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2005 Dodge Dakota
ST-4WD
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$6,850
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8147569
- Stock #: CD99521A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Patriot Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,192 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Dakota boasts a Gas V8 4.7L/287 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vinyl door trim panels w/map pockets, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted glass w/deep tint sunscreen glass on rear windows.*This Dodge Dakota Comes Equipped with These Options *Sentry Key theft deterrent engine immobilizer, Scissor type jack, Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch, Rear anti-lock brakes, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes w/rear anti-lock, Passenger sun visor mirror, Part-time transfer case w/shift-on-the-fly, P245/70R16 on/off road BSW tires, Luxury steering wheel.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.