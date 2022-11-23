$6,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Dodge Durango
SLT
Location
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
237,737KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9401743
- Stock #: P02490A
- VIN: 1D4HB48D55F502490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 237,737 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
