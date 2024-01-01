$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT 4x4
2005 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT 4x4
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
248,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1D7HU18D75S190868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 248,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 71,000 KM $38,997 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Double Cab Standard Box Work Truck w/2WT 130,039 KM $21,997 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-250 XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.5 box!! 90,494 KM SOLD
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2005 Dodge Ram 1500