Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

358,531 KM

Details Features

$9,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT 4X4 DIESEL AS TRADED SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT 4X4 DIESEL AS TRADED SPECIAL

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
358,531KM
Good Condition
VIN 3D7KS28C95G832216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 358,531 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Powertrain

High Output

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT Diesel for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT Diesel 131,000 KM $28,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 101,364 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box 150,750 KM $48,999 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2005 Dodge Ram 2500