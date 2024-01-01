$9,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT 4X4 DIESEL AS TRADED SPECIAL
2005 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT 4X4 DIESEL AS TRADED SPECIAL
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
$9,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
358,531KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3D7KS28C95G832216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 358,531 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Powertrain
High Output
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT Diesel 131,000 KM $28,997 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 101,364 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box 150,750 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,997
+ taxes & licensing
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2005 Dodge Ram 2500