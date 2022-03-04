$9,850+ tax & licensing
$9,850
+ taxes & licensing
2005 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
258,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 99616B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 99616B
- Mileage 258,250 KM
Vehicle Description
4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 4.8L/294
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
