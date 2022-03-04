Menu
2005 GMC Sierra 1500

258,250 KM

$9,850

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

258,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8604902
  • Stock #: 99616B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
Vehicle Description

4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 4.8L/294

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Conventional Spare Tire

