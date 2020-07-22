+ taxes & licensing
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS
178k, 4WD, Power Doors and Windows, Automatic Transmission, CD Player, Aux.
$5,995.00 +tax
Call 306-242-1777 for more info or book an appointment with Cris today!
