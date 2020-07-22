Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 5388836
  2. 5388836
  3. 5388836
  4. 5388836
  5. 5388836
  6. 5388836
  7. 5388836
  8. 5388836
  9. 5388836
  10. 5388836
  11. 5388836
  12. 5388836
  13. 5388836
  14. 5388836
  15. 5388836
  16. 5388836
  17. 5388836
  18. 5388836
  19. 5388836
  20. 5388836
  21. 5388836
  22. 5388836
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5388836
  • Stock #: BP950
  • VIN: KM8SB73D65U992943

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS
178k, 4WD, Power Doors and Windows, Automatic Transmission, CD Player, Aux.
$5,995.00 +tax
Call 306-242-1777 for more info or book an appointment with Cris today!
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2003 Ford Mustang
 122,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Flex SEL
 171,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-7 GT
 186,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory