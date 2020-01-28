Menu
2005 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,680KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4542747
  • Stock #: P38604
  • VIN: 1J4GL58KX5W638604
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Front door tinted glass
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual note horn
  • Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
  • Enhanced accident response system
  • Driver/front passenger multistage airbags w/occupant classification system
Convenience
  • Full Length Floor Console
  • Spare Tire Cover
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Halogen headlamps w/time off delay
Trim
  • Premium Door Trim Panel
  • Bright grille
  • Body-colour fascias
  • Chrome Bodyside Moulding
  • Premium Fender Flares
Power Options
  • Pwr accessory delay
Seating
  • 65/35 split fold down rear seat
  • LATCH-ready child seat anchors
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Lock-Up Torque Converter
  • Floor carpeting
  • 600-CCA maintenance-free battery
  • 136-amp alternator
  • Driver & passenger assist handles
  • Front Dana 30/186MM/Corporate 8.25 rear axle
  • 78 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap
  • Fold away pwr mirrors
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Flipper swing gate glass
  • Pwr driver/front passenger windows w/1-touch
  • Cargo tie down loops
  • Cargo area carpeting
  • Grocery bag hooks
  • Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Bright Side Roof Rails
  • 5600# GVWR rating
  • 3.7L V6 "POWER TECH" ENGINE
  • Lamps-inc: cargo compartment, courtesy, map/reading
  • Cargo area-inc: cover, storage net

