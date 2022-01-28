$9,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Nissan Frontier
SE Crew Cab 4WD
1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2
267,079KM
Used
- VIN: 1N6AD07W05C400145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 267,079 KM
Vehicle Description
Nissan Frontier Crew cab 4x4, 4.0L automatic, air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks, mirrors and a warranty. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Call or text 306-280-5523
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti Lock Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Box liner
full size spare tire
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Tow Hooks
Crew Cab
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Side Bed Caps
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Standard Seating: 5
