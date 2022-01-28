Menu
2005 Nissan Frontier

267,079 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

SE Crew Cab 4WD

SE Crew Cab 4WD

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

267,079KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8267415
  • Stock #: 400145
  • VIN: 1N6AD07W05C400145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 267,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan Frontier Crew cab 4x4, 4.0L automatic, air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks, mirrors and a warranty. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon-Sat. 9-5:00. Call or text 306-280-5523

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti Lock Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Box liner
full size spare tire
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Tow Hooks
Crew Cab
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Side Bed Caps
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Standard Seating: 5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
