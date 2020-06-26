Menu
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

2005 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

Location

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

  • 149,934KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5262950
  • Stock #: 431163
  • VIN: JN8AZ08W65W431163
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Great Nissan V6 AWD. Fully equipped and low k's for the year.!! Can be seen at the corner of Idylwyld and 38th St. Call or text 306-280-5652

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Compact Disc Player
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Rear Spoiler
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Front air dam
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering
  • Front side airbag
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Front Power Lumbar Support
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Intermitten wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

