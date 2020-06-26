2005 Nissan Murano

- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Fog Lights
- Traction Control
- ABS Brakes
- Stability Control
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Child Safety Door Locks
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Power Seats
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tilt Steering Column
- tilt steering
- Rear Wiper
- Automatic Headlights
- Interval wipers
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Compact Disc Player
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Seating
-
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Window Wiper
- Rear Spoiler
- Windows
-
- Sunroof
- rear window defogger
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Rear Window Defroster
- Additional Features
-
- Power Lift Gates
- Auxiliary 12v Outlet
- Front air dam
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering
- Front side airbag
- Second Row Folding Seat
- Side Head Curtain Airbag
- Front Power Lumbar Support
- Vehicle Anti-Theft
- Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
- Electronic Brake Assistance
- Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
- Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
- Cargo Area Tiedowns
- 4WD/AWD
- Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
- Intermitten wipers
