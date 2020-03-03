1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
306-244-7878
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Toyota Matrix! Nice little fuel efficient hatch back! In good condition for the year. Is powered by the super reliable 1.8l four cylinder. Only 170,000 km so tones of life left on this economical car. Has some nice aftermarket equipment such as command start and touch screen deck. Has manual windows but does have cruise control and air conditioning. Has next to new winter tires. No major dents, rust, or scratches. Comes mechanically inspected, detailed and with CarFax to insure you are getting an awesome vehicle!
All listed prices are before GST & Sask PST. No Doc Fees!
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottlesportsandleisure.com/saskatoon-inventory/.
Follow us on Facebook for exclusive updates and deals!
Full Throttle finances! Automobiles under Seven Years Old, under 200,000km can qualify for great finance rates, on approved credit. RVs and Leisurecraft from ten years and up. Inquire today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3