2005 Toyota Matrix

2005 Toyota Matrix

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$6,497

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,952KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4798704
  • Stock #: FT1017
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E95C550593
Exterior Colour
Phantom Gray Pearl (Gray)
Interior Colour
Dark Grey ()
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2005 Toyota Matrix! Nice little fuel efficient hatch back! In good condition for the year. Is powered by the super reliable 1.8l four cylinder. Only 170,000 km so tones of life left on this economical car. Has some nice aftermarket equipment such as command start and touch screen deck. Has manual windows but does have cruise control and air conditioning. Has next to new winter tires. No major dents, rust, or scratches. Comes mechanically inspected, detailed and with CarFax to insure you are getting an awesome vehicle!

All listed prices are before GST & Sask PST. No Doc Fees!
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottlesportsandleisure.com/saskatoon-inventory/.
Follow us on Facebook for exclusive updates and deals!

Full Throttle finances! Automobiles under Seven Years Old, under 200,000km can qualify for great finance rates, on approved credit. RVs and Leisurecraft from ten years and up. Inquire today!

Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i 4-cyl engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • Access to trunk through rear seat
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear cloth seat w/vertical headrest adjustment
Convenience
  • Cargo area lamp
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Fabric door trim w/map pockets
  • Visor vanity mirrors
  • Electric rear window defogger w/timer
  • Side window defoggers
  • Front/rear cup holders
  • Front centre console w/armrest
  • Drivers seatback pocket
  • Reflector style halogen headlamps
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Independent rear torsion beam suspension
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars/gas-filled shock absorbers/coil springs
Power Options
  • Accessory pwr outlets
Safety
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
  • Child protector rear door locks
  • Front passenger airbag status indicator
  • Front seatbelt pre-tensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Chrome Exhaust Tip
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Driver footrest
  • Assist grips
  • HD battery/starter/alternator/heater
  • Pwr-assisted front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Flip-up rear hatch glass
  • Optitron electronic gauges
  • Remote fuel-filler door release
  • Metallic dash accents
  • Chrome interior trim
  • Coat hooks
  • Cargo area tie down rings/side & underneath storage area compartments
  • All-position 3-point lap/shoulder belts
  • Tilt 3-spoke steering wheel
  • Intermittent front/rear windshield wipers
  • Dual colour-keyed manual remote control mirrors
  • Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, dual trip odometers, temp/fuel /exterior temp gauges
  • Warnings-inc: front passenger seat belt/door ajar/headlamps on, low washer fluid/engine oil/fuel levels
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, lock-up torque converter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

