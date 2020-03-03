2005 Toyota Matrix

Exterior Tinted Glass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i 4-cyl engine Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Seating Rear seat heater ducts

Access to trunk through rear seat

60/40 split fold-down rear cloth seat w/vertical headrest adjustment Convenience Cargo area lamp

Carpeted floor mats

Fabric door trim w/map pockets

Visor vanity mirrors

Electric rear window defogger w/timer

Side window defoggers

Front/rear cup holders

Front centre console w/armrest

Drivers seatback pocket

Reflector style halogen headlamps Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension

Independent rear torsion beam suspension

Front/rear stabilizer bars/gas-filled shock absorbers/coil springs Power Options Accessory pwr outlets Safety Anchor points for child restraint seats

Driver/front passenger frontal airbags

Child protector rear door locks

Front passenger airbag status indicator

Front seatbelt pre-tensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment

Additional Features Tonneau Cover

Chrome Exhaust Tip

Colour-keyed bumpers

Driver footrest

Assist grips

HD battery/starter/alternator/heater

Pwr-assisted front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes

Front & rear splash guards

Flip-up rear hatch glass

Optitron electronic gauges

Remote fuel-filler door release

Metallic dash accents

Chrome interior trim

Coat hooks

Cargo area tie down rings/side & underneath storage area compartments

All-position 3-point lap/shoulder belts

Tilt 3-spoke steering wheel

Intermittent front/rear windshield wipers

Dual colour-keyed manual remote control mirrors

Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, dual trip odometers, temp/fuel /exterior temp gauges

Warnings-inc: front passenger seat belt/door ajar/headlamps on, low washer fluid/engine oil/fuel levels

4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, lock-up torque converter

