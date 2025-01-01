$28,997+ taxes & licensing
2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur
Continental Flying Spur V12 With Only 38243kms
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
38,243KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SCBBE53W86C033880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Passengers 5
- Stock # GL6067
- Mileage 38,243 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
