2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

38,243 KM

Details Features

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

Continental Flying Spur V12 With Only 38243kms

12653226

2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

Continental Flying Spur V12 With Only 38243kms

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,243KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SCBBE53W86C033880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # GL6067
  • Mileage 38,243 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-XXXX

306-934-1455

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur