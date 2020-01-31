2006 Buick Allure

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Windows
-
- rear window defogger
- Solar Ray tinted glass
- Convenience
-
- Compact Spare Tire
- Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
- Halogen composite headlamps w/flash-to-pass & twilight sentinel
- Safety
-
- Front & Rear Inflatable Side Head Curtain Air Bags
- Dual note horn
- Child security rear door locks
- 3-point seat belts in all seating positions
- Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Seating
-
- Trim
-
- Body-colour body-side mouldings
- Chrome surround grille w/graphite coloured accents
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Comfort
-
- Pollen air filtration system
- Additional Features
-
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- lockout protection
- Internal manual trunk release handle
- Front seatback map pockets
- P225/60R16 all-season BSW tires
- Steering wheel mounted cruise control
- 64 litre fuel tank
- Day & night rearview mirror
- Brake & transmission shift interlock
- Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
- Variable intermittent flat blade windshield wipers w/wet arm
- Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio
- Front & rear passenger assist handles
- 4-spoke steering wheel
- Dual body-colour pwr remote mirrors
- Pwr windows w/driver side express-down & passenger lockout feature
- Rear seat armrest w/dual cupholders
- PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system w/immobilizer & double cut single key
- 3.8L SFI V6 "3800 Series III" engine-inc: electronic throttle control
- 690 CCA battery w/rundown protection
- 4-wheel independent premium ride suspension
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Pwr 4-wheel Bosch disc brakes
- 3.8L SFI V6 "3800 SERIES III" ENGINE
- Lighting-inc: glovebox, trunk, delayed entry exit w/theatre dimming, rear courtesy, front footwell, front map lights
- Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp & fuel gauge, tachometer, trip odometer, door & trunk ajar, washer fluid level & oil life monitor
- Quiet Tuning-inc: laminated front side door glass & windshield, quiet laminated steel, enhanced exhaust tuning, enhanced melt on deadeners, increased use of acoustic materials
