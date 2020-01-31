2006 Buick Allure

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows rear window defogger

Solar Ray tinted glass Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts

Halogen composite headlamps w/flash-to-pass & twilight sentinel Safety Front & Rear Inflatable Side Head Curtain Air Bags

Dual note horn

Child security rear door locks

3-point seat belts in all seating positions

Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Seating Rear seat heater ducts Trim Body-colour body-side mouldings

Chrome surround grille w/graphite coloured accents Media / Nav / Comm Rear window antenna Comfort Pollen air filtration system

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

lockout protection

Internal manual trunk release handle

Front seatback map pockets

P225/60R16 all-season BSW tires

Steering wheel mounted cruise control

64 litre fuel tank

Day & night rearview mirror

Brake & transmission shift interlock

Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system

Variable intermittent flat blade windshield wipers w/wet arm

Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio

Front & rear passenger assist handles

4-spoke steering wheel

Dual body-colour pwr remote mirrors

Pwr windows w/driver side express-down & passenger lockout feature

Rear seat armrest w/dual cupholders

PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system w/immobilizer & double cut single key

3.8L SFI V6 "3800 Series III" engine-inc: electronic throttle control

690 CCA battery w/rundown protection

4-wheel independent premium ride suspension

Single stainless steel exhaust

Pwr 4-wheel Bosch disc brakes

3.8L SFI V6 "3800 SERIES III" ENGINE

Lighting-inc: glovebox, trunk, delayed entry exit w/theatre dimming, rear courtesy, front footwell, front map lights

Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp & fuel gauge, tachometer, trip odometer, door & trunk ajar, washer fluid level & oil life monitor

Quiet Tuning-inc: laminated front side door glass & windshield, quiet laminated steel, enhanced exhaust tuning, enhanced melt on deadeners, increased use of acoustic materials

