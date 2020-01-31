Menu
2006 Buick Allure

CX

2006 Buick Allure

CX

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,706KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4661475
  • Stock #: G13719
  • VIN: 2G4WF582661313719
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Solar Ray tinted glass
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
  • Halogen composite headlamps w/flash-to-pass & twilight sentinel
Safety
  • Front & Rear Inflatable Side Head Curtain Air Bags
  • Dual note horn
  • Child security rear door locks
  • 3-point seat belts in all seating positions
  • Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Trim
  • Body-colour body-side mouldings
  • Chrome surround grille w/graphite coloured accents
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Rear window antenna
Comfort
  • Pollen air filtration system
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • lockout protection
  • Internal manual trunk release handle
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • P225/60R16 all-season BSW tires
  • Steering wheel mounted cruise control
  • 64 litre fuel tank
  • Day & night rearview mirror
  • Brake & transmission shift interlock
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
  • Variable intermittent flat blade windshield wipers w/wet arm
  • Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio
  • Front & rear passenger assist handles
  • 4-spoke steering wheel
  • Dual body-colour pwr remote mirrors
  • Pwr windows w/driver side express-down & passenger lockout feature
  • Rear seat armrest w/dual cupholders
  • PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system w/immobilizer & double cut single key
  • 3.8L SFI V6 "3800 Series III" engine-inc: electronic throttle control
  • 690 CCA battery w/rundown protection
  • 4-wheel independent premium ride suspension
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Pwr 4-wheel Bosch disc brakes
  • 3.8L SFI V6 "3800 SERIES III" ENGINE
  • Lighting-inc: glovebox, trunk, delayed entry exit w/theatre dimming, rear courtesy, front footwell, front map lights
  • Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp & fuel gauge, tachometer, trip odometer, door & trunk ajar, washer fluid level & oil life monitor
  • Quiet Tuning-inc: laminated front side door glass & windshield, quiet laminated steel, enhanced exhaust tuning, enhanced melt on deadeners, increased use of acoustic materials

