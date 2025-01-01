Menu
2006 Buick Terraza

211,549 KM

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Buick Terraza

CXL

13070170

2006 Buick Terraza

CXL

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,549KM
VIN 5GADV33126D235737

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P35737
  • Mileage 211,549 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Air Suspension

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Entertainment System
Equalizer
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Requires Subscription

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

2006 Buick Terraza