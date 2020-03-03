Menu
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

SS Heated Seats! Cruise Control! Sun Roof!

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

SS Heated Seats! Cruise Control! Sun Roof!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 250,005KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4772715
  • Stock #: BP789
  • VIN: 1G1AM18B467634280
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Come & Check Out this 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt SS! It has a 2.4L 4Cyl Engine FWD & a 5-Speed Manual Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Stereo System! Leather Seats! Heated Seats! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Touch Screen for Options! Sun Roof!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5 Speed Manual
Safety
  • ABS Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

