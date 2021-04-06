Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Focus

179,397 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Focus

2006 Ford Focus

ZX4 HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR & MUCH MORE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Focus

ZX4 HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 6969974
  2. 6969974
  3. 6969974
  4. 6969974
  5. 6969974
  6. 6969974
  7. 6969974
  8. 6969974
  9. 6969974
  10. 6969974
  11. 6969974
  12. 6969974
  13. 6969974
  14. 6969974
  15. 6969974
  16. 6969974
  17. 6969974
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6969974
  • Stock #: BP1257
  • VIN: 1FAFP34N86W228126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BP1257
  • Mileage 179,397 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Ford Focus ZX4 $4,995 + Tax

2.0L 4 CYL VIN# 1FAFP34N86W228126
179k, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Air, CD & much more

Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon S7M 0X3

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!..

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2006 Ford Focus ZX4 ...
 179,397 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo LX 7 ...
 170,363 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Rondo EX-V6...
 140,914 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory