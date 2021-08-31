Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 GMC Sierra 1500

216,199 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2006 GMC Sierra 1500

2006 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 8020329
  2. 8020329
  3. 8020329
  4. 8020329
  5. 8020329
  6. 8020329
  7. 8020329
  8. 8020329
  9. 8020329
  10. 8020329
  11. 8020329
  12. 8020329
  13. 8020329
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

216,199KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8020329
  • Stock #: BT1584
  • VIN: 2GTEK13T361328358

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BT1584
  • Mileage 216,199 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 GMC Sierra 1500 $11,995 Plus Tax
5.3L, 8 CYL VIN# 2GTEK13T361328358
216,199 Km, 4X4, Crew Cab, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, CD & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 169,035 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2006 GMC Sierra 1500...
 216,199 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey R...
 157,164 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory