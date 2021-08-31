2006 GMC Sierra 1500...

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 1 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8020329

8020329 Stock #: BT1584

BT1584 VIN: 2GTEK13T361328358

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # BT1584

Mileage 216,199 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.