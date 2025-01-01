$9,997+ taxes & licensing
2006 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,176KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HD1BXB146Y035887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Chrome
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 2
- Stock # GL6124
- Mileage 19,176 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
