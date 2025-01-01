Menu
2006 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

19,176 KM

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

FAT BOY

12858515

2006 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

FAT BOY

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,176KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HD1BXB146Y035887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Chrome
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # GL6124
  • Mileage 19,176 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2006 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY