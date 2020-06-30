2006 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Side Curtain Airbags Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes Driver & front passenger dual-stage dual-threshold frontal airbags Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS) Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS Dual visor vanity mirrors Seating Fold-Down Rear Seat Front reclining cloth bucket seats w/active head restraints Power Options Pwr windows 12V pwr outlet Pwr mirrors Trim Body-coloured body-side mouldings Comfort Adjustable steering column

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer ECU immobilizer Maintenance interval reminder 50 litre fuel tank Front splash guards Variable pwr rack & pinion steering 5-speed manual transmission Front beverage holders Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs Manual driver seat height adjuster Front & rear passenger seat belt automatic locking retractors (ALR) & emergency locking retractors (ELR) Child safety seat anchors in rear outboard positions (LATCH) (3) rear headrests Remote trunk/fuel filler door release Front seat belt pretensioners & height adjusters 15" steel wheels w/full covers Centre console storage compartment 1.8L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Independent toe control-link strut front suspension AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: anti-theft, (4) speakers, speed-sensitive volume 195/65R15 all-season mud & snow tires

