2006 Honda Civic

226,454 KM

Details Description Features

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

Sdn DX

Sdn DX

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

  • Listing ID: 5346479
  • Stock #: FT1047
  • VIN: 2HGFA15286H034264

226,454KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fiji Blue Pearl (Blue)
  • Interior Colour Grey (GR)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 226,454 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Honda Civic Sdn DX! Great reliable four door sedan. 5 speed manual transmission. In good condition for the year. Very clean interior. Engine has 211,000 km. Has brand new tires, windshield, and front sway bar links. Also has three sets of keys and just had a wheel alignment done. omes mechanically inspected, detailed and with CarFax to insure you are getting an awesome vehicle!

All listed prices are before GST & Sask PST. No Doc Fees!
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottlesportsandleisure.com/saskatoon-inventory/.
Follow us on Facebook for exclusive updates and deals!

Full Throttle finances! Automobiles under Seven Years Old, under 200,000km can qualify for great finance rates, on approved credit. RVs and Leisurecraft from ten years and up. Inquire today!

Vehicle Features

Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
Side Curtain Airbags
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Driver & front passenger dual-stage dual-threshold frontal airbags
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Fold-Down Rear Seat
Front reclining cloth bucket seats w/active head restraints
Pwr windows
12V pwr outlet
Pwr mirrors
Body-coloured body-side mouldings
Adjustable steering column
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
ECU immobilizer
Maintenance interval reminder
50 litre fuel tank
Front splash guards
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed manual transmission
Front beverage holders
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Manual driver seat height adjuster
Front & rear passenger seat belt automatic locking retractors (ALR) & emergency locking retractors (ELR)
Child safety seat anchors in rear outboard positions (LATCH)
(3) rear headrests
Remote trunk/fuel filler door release
Front seat belt pretensioners & height adjusters
15" steel wheels w/full covers
Centre console storage compartment
1.8L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Independent toe control-link strut front suspension
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: anti-theft, (4) speakers, speed-sensitive volume
195/65R15 all-season mud & snow tires

306-244-7878

