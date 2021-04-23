Menu
2006 Hyundai Accent

119,334 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2006 Hyundai Accent

2006 Hyundai Accent

GL

2006 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

119,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6982448
  Stock #: BP1272
  VIN: KMHCN45C76U039223

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour IVORY
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1272
  • Mileage 119,334 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Hyundai Accent $6,495 Plus Tax

1.6L 4 CYN VIN# KMHCN45C76U039223
119k, A/C, CD and Super cheap on fuel and reliable vehicle for great price.

Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @306-514-8056

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!......

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

