2006 Jeep Liberty

105,701 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2006 Jeep Liberty

2006 Jeep Liberty

Limited......MINT CONDITION .....ONLY 105K!

2006 Jeep Liberty

Limited......MINT CONDITION .....ONLY 105K!

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,701KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9486909
  • Stock #: P89700
  • VIN: 1J4GL58K46W189700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P89700
  • Mileage 105,701 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

