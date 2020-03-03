Menu
2006 Nissan Titan

LE Heated Seats! Parking Assist! Cruise Control!

2006 Nissan Titan

LE Heated Seats! Parking Assist! Cruise Control!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  285,464KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4756350
  Stock #: P35896
  VIN: 1N6AA07B46N509288
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CALL or TEXT 306.220.8817!

Come & Check Out this 2006 Nissan Titan LE! It has a 5.6L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 5-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Seat Memory! Leather Seats! Heated Seats! Parking Assist! Foot Peddle Adjuster! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Cruise Control! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! Tow Mode! Cd-Player! AUX Port! 12-V Power Outlets! Sun Roof!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

