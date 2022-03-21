$8,850+ tax & licensing
$8,850
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2006 Nissan X-Trail
Location
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
223,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8791181
- Stock #: 99650C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,444 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD Sport Utility, XTRAIL, Gas 4 Cylinder 2.5L/152
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3