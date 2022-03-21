Menu
2006 Nissan X-Trail

223,444 KM

$8,850

+ tax & licensing
$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

223,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8791181
  • Stock #: 99650C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,444 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Sport Utility, XTRAIL, Gas 4 Cylinder 2.5L/152

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

