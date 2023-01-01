Menu
2006 Pontiac Pursuit

126,622 KM

Details

$6,998

$6,998
$6,998

$6,998

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2006 Pontiac Pursuit

2006 Pontiac Pursuit

Base - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE

2006 Pontiac Pursuit

Base - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$6,998

$6,998

126,622KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516026
  • Stock #: 795371
  • VIN: 1G2AL55F467795371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 795371
  • Mileage 126,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Air Conditioning
Fog Lamps
Rear Spoiler
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
16" Alloy Wheels
2.2L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2018 Audi Q5 Technik...
 147,419 KM
$33,850 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 60,765 KM
$28,341 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 171,655 KM
$23,240 + tax & lic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

