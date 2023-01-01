$6,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,998
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2006 Pontiac Pursuit
2006 Pontiac Pursuit
Base - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$6,998
+ taxes & licensing
126,622KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10516026
- Stock #: 795371
- VIN: 1G2AL55F467795371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 795371
- Mileage 126,622 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Air Conditioning
Fog Lamps
Rear Spoiler
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
16" Alloy Wheels
2.2L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2