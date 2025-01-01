Menu
Tundra PickupSR5 Access Cab

2006 Toyota Tundra

162,060 KM

2006 Toyota Tundra

SR5

12725997

2006 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Used
162,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TBRT34196S479990

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 162,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Tundra PickupSR5 Access Cab

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2006 Toyota Tundra