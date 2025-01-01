$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2006 Toyota Tundra
SR5
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
162,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TBRT34196S479990
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 162,060 KM
Vehicle Description
Tundra PickupSR5 Access Cab
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Exterior
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
