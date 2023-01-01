Menu
2006 Toyota Yaris

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

LE automatic, power locks, air conditioning

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10501653
  • Stock #: BP2376
  • VIN: JTDKT923165019874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2376
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Toyota Yaris 4 door hatchback, automatic, power locks, air conditioning, 215,000 km, $6200 plus taxes. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

