Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Acura TL

354,705 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2007 Acura TL

2007 Acura TL

LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SUNROOF & MUCH MORE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Acura TL

LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SUNROOF & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 7277825
  2. 7277825
  3. 7277825
  4. 7277825
  5. 7277825
  6. 7277825
  7. 7277825
  8. 7277825
  9. 7277825
  10. 7277825
  11. 7277825
  12. 7277825
  13. 7277825
  14. 7277825
  15. 7277825
  16. 7277825
  17. 7277825
  18. 7277825
  19. 7277825
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

354,705KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7277825
  • Stock #: BT1348
  • VIN: 19UUA66237A800095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BT1348
  • Mileage 354,705 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Acura TL $5995 Plus Tax
3.2L 6 CYL VIN# 19UUA66237A800095
354,705 Km, Leather Heated Front Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Air, A/C CD & Much more. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..........

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 177,533 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Pathfind...
 276,563 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte 2.0L ...
 186,052 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory