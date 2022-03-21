2007 Chevrolet Aveo

$5,850 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 5 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8758556

8758556 Stock #: 99677A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 199,579 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers 1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.