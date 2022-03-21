$5,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,850
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2007 Chevrolet Aveo
2007 Chevrolet Aveo
LT
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$5,850
+ taxes & licensing
199,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8758556
- Stock #: 99677A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,579 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact, 5dr Wgn LT, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas L4 1.6L/97.5
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3