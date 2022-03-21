Menu
2007 Chevrolet Aveo

199,579 KM

LT

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

199,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8758556
  Stock #: 99677A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact, 5dr Wgn LT, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas L4 1.6L/97.5

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

