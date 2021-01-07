+ taxes & licensing
1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3
This vehicle comes with a courtesy 6 Month/6,000km Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.
2007 Chevrolet Colorado Z71
151,400km Approx.
3.7L 5 Cylinder Engine
Extended Cab
Automatic, 4WD
Saskatchewan Registered Only
Absolutely stunning condition for being a 2007! This Colorado Z71 is a perfect choice for the buyer looking for a quarter-ton truck with a sporty edge to it. With great, low km for the year, you cannot go wrong. This truck will not last long on our lot, so jump on it ASAP!
