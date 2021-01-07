2007 Chevrolet Colorado

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel spare wheel Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Child seat tether anchors Comfort Manual front air conditioning Trim Dark smoke gray wheel flares Dark smoke gray grille surround w/chrome bar accents

Additional Features Locking Rear Differential 3.73 Axle Ratio Battery rundown protection 4-wheel drive Single two-sided key 4-spoke tilt steering wheel Side guard door beams Off Road Suspension Electronic shift Insta-Trac transfer case w/dash-mounted controls Spare tire carrier under frame at rear Solar-Ray deep tinted glass Adjustable intermittent wipers w/pulse washers Exterior cargo lamp Lighting-inc: instrument panel & dome PASSLock theft-deterrent system Front/rear chrome bumpers Composite headlights w/automatic control LT decor Dual covered pwr outlets Dual padded sunshades w/passenger-side vanity mirror Dual folding manual exterior mirrors 2-position locking tailgate Rear driver & passenger-side coat hooks Front driver & passenger side assist handles Dual rear forward facing flat folding jump seats w/storage compartment Rear suspension w/semi-floating axle, 2-stage steel leaf springs Full roof, foam backed headliner w/cloth cover Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON) Independent front suspension w/torsion bars, stabilizer bar Rear-opening, rear-hinged rear doors Door trim w/integral armrest, driver & passenger-side map pockets Gauges-inc: analog speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer Warning tones-inc: headlamp-on, key-in-ignition, driver safety belt unfasten, turn signal on, critical Driver Info Centre active (4) P265/75R15 on/off-road BSW tires Monotube shock absorbers Urethane jounce bumpers 3.7L MFI DOHC 5-CYL ENGINE Instrument panel-inc: full-width pad, non-locking glove box, storage pocket P235/75R15 all-season BSW limited use spare tire Skid plate pkg-inc: transfer case skid shield, front underbody splash shield running from behind front bumper to 1" crossmember

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.