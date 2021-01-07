Menu
2007 Chevrolet Colorado

151,400 KM

Details Description Features

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z71

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z71

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

151,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6453052
  • Stock #: FT1129
  • VIN: 1GCDT19EX78162663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # FT1129
  • Mileage 151,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes with a courtesy 6 Month/6,000km Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.

2007 Chevrolet Colorado Z71
151,400km Approx.
3.7L 5 Cylinder Engine
Extended Cab
Automatic, 4WD
Saskatchewan Registered Only

Absolutely stunning condition for being a 2007! This Colorado Z71 is a perfect choice for the buyer looking for a quarter-ton truck with a sporty edge to it. With great, low km for the year, you cannot go wrong. This truck will not last long on our lot, so jump on it ASAP!

All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.

Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/

Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $80/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. We are now proud to be offering Heavy Duty Mechanic services at $140/hour, truck, trailer, equipment, you name it!
Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Any finance payments quoted in ads are calculated with $0 down payment, at an average of 6.99% interest, on approved credit. In-house financing is not offered or available, all financing it is done through various licensed lenders and financial institutions. Rates and payments subject to change, depending on personal credit and approvals.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel spare wheel
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Child seat tether anchors
Manual front air conditioning
Dark smoke gray wheel flares
Dark smoke gray grille surround w/chrome bar accents
Locking Rear Differential
3.73 Axle Ratio
Battery rundown protection
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
4-spoke tilt steering wheel
Side guard door beams
Off Road Suspension
Electronic shift Insta-Trac transfer case w/dash-mounted controls
Spare tire carrier under frame at rear
Solar-Ray deep tinted glass
Adjustable intermittent wipers w/pulse washers
Exterior cargo lamp
Lighting-inc: instrument panel & dome
PASSLock theft-deterrent system
Front/rear chrome bumpers
Composite headlights w/automatic control
LT decor
Dual covered pwr outlets
Dual padded sunshades w/passenger-side vanity mirror
Dual folding manual exterior mirrors
2-position locking tailgate
Rear driver & passenger-side coat hooks
Front driver & passenger side assist handles
Dual rear forward facing flat folding jump seats w/storage compartment
Rear suspension w/semi-floating axle, 2-stage steel leaf springs
Full roof, foam backed headliner w/cloth cover
Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
Independent front suspension w/torsion bars, stabilizer bar
Rear-opening, rear-hinged rear doors
Door trim w/integral armrest, driver & passenger-side map pockets
Gauges-inc: analog speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer
Warning tones-inc: headlamp-on, key-in-ignition, driver safety belt unfasten, turn signal on, critical Driver Info Centre active
(4) P265/75R15 on/off-road BSW tires
Monotube shock absorbers
Urethane jounce bumpers
3.7L MFI DOHC 5-CYL ENGINE
Instrument panel-inc: full-width pad, non-locking glove box, storage pocket
P235/75R15 all-season BSW limited use spare tire
Skid plate pkg-inc: transfer case skid shield, front underbody splash shield running from behind front bumper to 1" crossmember

