$35,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2007 Chevrolet Corvette
2007 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$35,800
+ taxes & licensing
63,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8643086
- Stock #: 99408C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Titanium Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 99408C
- Mileage 63,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Two-Seater, 2dr Cpe, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.0L/364
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Front license plate mounting provisions
Two-Tone Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces
solid paint (STD)
SPORT BUCKET SEATS (STD)
PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD)
6.0L SFI V8 ENGINE (STD)
CHROME 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS
6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: 2.56 axle ratio
Requires Subscription
PERFORMANCE HANDLING PKG -inc: extra cooling stiffer springs & stabilizer bars specific shock absorbers larger brakes w/cross-drilled rotors performance gearing
AM/FM STEREO W/CD/MP3 PLAYER & DVD NAVIGATION -inc: Bose premium 7-speaker system w/auto volume control radio data system (RDS) seek & scan digital clock auto tone control TheftLock 6.5" LCD colour display touch screen voice recognition
ONSTAR IN-VEHICLE COMMUNICATIONS & ASSISTANCE SERVICE -inc: 1 year Safe and Sound service turn-by-turn navigation capable
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3