2007 Chevrolet Corvette

63,210 KM

Details Description Features

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8643086
  Stock #: 99408C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titanium Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 99408C
  • Mileage 63,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Two-Seater, 2dr Cpe, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.0L/364

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Front license plate mounting provisions
Two-Tone Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces
solid paint (STD)
SPORT BUCKET SEATS (STD)
PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD)
6.0L SFI V8 ENGINE (STD)
CHROME 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS
6-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: 2.56 axle ratio
Requires Subscription
PERFORMANCE HANDLING PKG -inc: extra cooling stiffer springs & stabilizer bars specific shock absorbers larger brakes w/cross-drilled rotors performance gearing
AM/FM STEREO W/CD/MP3 PLAYER & DVD NAVIGATION -inc: Bose premium 7-speaker system w/auto volume control radio data system (RDS) seek & scan digital clock auto tone control TheftLock 6.5" LCD colour display touch screen voice recognition
ONSTAR IN-VEHICLE COMMUNICATIONS & ASSISTANCE SERVICE -inc: 1 year Safe and Sound service turn-by-turn navigation capable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

