2007 Chevrolet Impala

LS

2007 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 227,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4832946
  • VIN: 2G1WB58K479391007
Exterior Colour
Precision Red (Red)
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2007 Chevrolet Impala LS 3.5L 227000KM VERY CLEAN AND RUNS GOOD

ONLY $2,999
-No Extra Fees

*** NEW ADDRESS 3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1 ***

*Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)

306 270 0522/ 306 361 6889
www.maxmotors.ca

Safety
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
  • Front/rear inflatable side head curtain air bags
  • Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Solar Ray tinted glass
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Space saver spare tire
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Grille w/chrome surround
Power Options
  • Retained accessory pwr
Convenience
  • Front/rear carpeted floor mats
  • Variable intermittent flat blade wet-arm wiper system
Suspension
  • Soft ride suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (4) front/(2) rear speakers
  • Rear window antenna
Security
  • Rear door child security locks
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning-inc: pollen air filtration system
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Rear heater ducts
  • Starter grind protection
  • Pwr assist steering
  • Body-coloured body-side/rocker-panel mouldings
  • Front/rear outboard passenger assist handles
  • Internal manual trunk release handle
  • 2.86 axle ratio
  • 3.5L SFI FLEXIBLE FUEL (GAS/ETHANOL) V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
  • Engine coolant heater
  • Stainless-steel exhaust
  • Body-colour dual remote control pwr mirrors
  • Dual front sun visors w/covered mirrors
  • 3-point seat belts for outboard front seats w/pretensioners
  • 3-point seat belts for all rear seating positions
  • P225/60R16 all-season BSW tires
  • Driver info system-inc: personalization features
  • Flip & fold front centre seat console-inc: bottom cushion flips forward to reveal cupholders/pwr outlet/storage
  • Lighting-inc: front/rear reading, dome, trunk, courtesy w/delayed entry/exit, theatre dimming
  • Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
  • Battery w/rundown protection, insulator
  • Composite halogen headlamps-inc: flash-to-pass, automatic lamp control
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, fuel, trip odometer, coolant temp, oil life monitor
  • PassKey III+ theft deterrent system-inc: engine immobilizer, double cut single key
  • Pwr window-inc: express-down, pwr lockout

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-270-XXXX

(click to show)

306-270-0522

Send A Message