2007 Chevrolet Impala

Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake/transmission shift interlock

Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system

Front/rear inflatable side head curtain air bags

Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger

Solar Ray tinted glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Space saver spare tire Trim Body-colour door handles

Grille w/chrome surround Power Options Retained accessory pwr Convenience Front/rear carpeted floor mats

Variable intermittent flat blade wet-arm wiper system Suspension Soft ride suspension Media / Nav / Comm (4) front/(2) rear speakers

Rear window antenna Security Rear door child security locks Comfort Manual air conditioning-inc: pollen air filtration system

Additional Features Cargo Net

Rear heater ducts

Starter grind protection

Pwr assist steering

Body-coloured body-side/rocker-panel mouldings

Front/rear outboard passenger assist handles

Internal manual trunk release handle

2.86 axle ratio

3.5L SFI FLEXIBLE FUEL (GAS/ETHANOL) V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)

Engine coolant heater

Stainless-steel exhaust

Body-colour dual remote control pwr mirrors

Dual front sun visors w/covered mirrors

3-point seat belts for outboard front seats w/pretensioners

3-point seat belts for all rear seating positions

P225/60R16 all-season BSW tires

Driver info system-inc: personalization features

Flip & fold front centre seat console-inc: bottom cushion flips forward to reveal cupholders/pwr outlet/storage

Lighting-inc: front/rear reading, dome, trunk, courtesy w/delayed entry/exit, theatre dimming

Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)

Battery w/rundown protection, insulator

Composite halogen headlamps-inc: flash-to-pass, automatic lamp control

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, fuel, trip odometer, coolant temp, oil life monitor

PassKey III+ theft deterrent system-inc: engine immobilizer, double cut single key

Pwr window-inc: express-down, pwr lockout

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.