2007 Chevrolet Impala

- Safety
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
- Front/rear inflatable side head curtain air bags
- Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
- Powertrain
- Windows
- rear window defogger
- Solar Ray tinted glass
- Exterior
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Space saver spare tire
- Trim
- Body-colour door handles
- Grille w/chrome surround
- Power Options
- Convenience
- Front/rear carpeted floor mats
- Variable intermittent flat blade wet-arm wiper system
- Suspension
- Media / Nav / Comm
- (4) front/(2) rear speakers
- Rear window antenna
- Security
- Rear door child security locks
- Comfort
- Manual air conditioning-inc: pollen air filtration system
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- Rear heater ducts
- Starter grind protection
- Pwr assist steering
- Body-coloured body-side/rocker-panel mouldings
- Front/rear outboard passenger assist handles
- Internal manual trunk release handle
- 2.86 axle ratio
- 3.5L SFI FLEXIBLE FUEL (GAS/ETHANOL) V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
- Engine coolant heater
- Stainless-steel exhaust
- Body-colour dual remote control pwr mirrors
- Dual front sun visors w/covered mirrors
- 3-point seat belts for outboard front seats w/pretensioners
- 3-point seat belts for all rear seating positions
- P225/60R16 all-season BSW tires
- Driver info system-inc: personalization features
- Flip & fold front centre seat console-inc: bottom cushion flips forward to reveal cupholders/pwr outlet/storage
- Lighting-inc: front/rear reading, dome, trunk, courtesy w/delayed entry/exit, theatre dimming
- Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
- Battery w/rundown protection, insulator
- Composite halogen headlamps-inc: flash-to-pass, automatic lamp control
- Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, fuel, trip odometer, coolant temp, oil life monitor
- PassKey III+ theft deterrent system-inc: engine immobilizer, double cut single key
- Pwr window-inc: express-down, pwr lockout
