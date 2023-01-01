Menu
4 Wheel Drive

Auxiliary Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Roof Rails with Cross Bars
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
16 Alloy Wheels


4 Wheel Drive
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
210hp/ 235lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

340,681KM
Used
VIN 1D8GU28K67W628805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 628805
  • Mileage 340,681 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Wheel Drive

Auxiliary Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Roof Rails with Cross Bars
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
16" Alloy Wheels


4 Wheel Drive
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
210hp/ 235lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

2007 Dodge Nitro