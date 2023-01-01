$6,455+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Nitro
SXT - 4x4 - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$6,455
+ taxes & licensing
340,681KM
Used
VIN 1D8GU28K67W628805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 628805
- Mileage 340,681 KM
Vehicle Description
4 Wheel Drive
Auxiliary Input
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Roof Rails with Cross Bars
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
16" Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
