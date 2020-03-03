Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

ST Cruise Control! 6-Passenger Truck!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

ST Cruise Control! 6-Passenger Truck!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 4756347
  2. 4756347
  3. 4756347
  4. 4756347
  5. 4756347
  6. 4756347
  7. 4756347
  8. 4756347
  9. 4756347
  10. 4756347
  11. 4756347
  12. 4756347
  13. 4756347
  14. 4756347
  15. 4756347
  16. 4756347
  17. 4756347
  18. 4756347
  19. 4756347
  20. 4756347
  21. 4756347
  22. 4756347
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 232,544KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4756347
  • Stock #: BP811
  • VIN: 1D7HU18227J616604
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CALL or TEXT 306.220.8817!

Come & Check Out this 2007 Dodge RAM 1500 ST! It has a 5.7L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 5-Multi Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! CD-Player! AUX Port! 12-V Power Outlet! Cruise Control! 6-Passenger Truck!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2009 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 209,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer X...
 72,516 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler U...
 113,772 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Send A Message