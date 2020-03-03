Menu
2007 Ford F-150

Lariat Heated Seats! Bluetooth!

2007 Ford F-150

Lariat Heated Seats! Bluetooth!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 232,544KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4756338
  • Stock #: BP816
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V67FB07988
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CALL or TEXT 306.220.8817!

Come & Check Out this 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat! It has a 5.4L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 4-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Heated Seats! Automatic Headlights! Foot Peddler Adjuster! Seat Memory! Leather Seats! Steering Wheel Audio Controls & Climate Controls! Cruise Control! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! AUX Port!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

