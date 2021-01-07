Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford F-150

157,570 KM

Details Description Features

$10,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

XL- 5 Speed Manual Transmission

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-150

XL- 5 Speed Manual Transmission

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 6551386
  2. 6551386
  3. 6551386
  4. 6551386
Contact Seller

$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

157,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6551386
  • Stock #: 3268A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redfire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 157,570 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2007 Ford F-150 XLFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 2D Standard Cab, 4.2L V6 EFI, RWD, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo/Clock, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 17" Grey Styled Steel.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Ford XL F-150 4.2L V6 EFI 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 142,392 KM
$23,400 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 31,825 KM
$21,400 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX+ H...
 22,591 KM
$21,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory