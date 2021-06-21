Menu
2007 Ford F-150

180,648 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

Lariat 4X4, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS & MUCH MORE

2007 Ford F-150

Lariat 4X4, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,648KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7375109
  • Stock #: BP1374C
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V37FB31844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1374C
  • Mileage 180,648 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford F150 Lariat $15,995 Plus Tax
5.4 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1FTPW14V37FB31844
180,648 km, 4X4, Leather Heated Seats, DVD, Cruise Control, Air, AUX, CD & More FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..........

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
ABS Brakes
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

