2007 Ford F-250

- Convenience
-
- Tilt Steering Column
- Interval wipers
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Four Wheel Drive
- Windows
-
- Safety
-
- Fog Lamps
- Driver & front passenger airbags
- Comfort
-
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Power Options
-
- Auxiliary pwr point
- Pwr steering
- Trim
-
- Chrome front/rear bumpers
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Front stabilizer bar
- HD gas shock absorbers
- Pickup box/cargo light
- Black door handles
- (4) air registers w/positive shut-off
- accessory delay
- Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
- Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
- HD 110 amp alternator
- 2-ton mechanical jack
- Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
- Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
- Child seat tethers on all seats
- Front/rear license plate brackets
- Dual beam jewel effect aero headlights
- Driver & front passenger manual lumbar support
- Pwr windows w/driver one-touch-down/backlit switches
- Colour-coordinated cloth headliner
- Driver & passenger-side grab handles
- Underhood service light
- Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings
- 6-way pwr driver & front passenger seats
- Dual heated front seats
- Colour-coordinated carpet full floor covering
- Dual rear seat grab handles
- Front passenger-side/dual rear door roof ride handles
- (2) cupholders integrated into rear seat
- Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (EATC)
- Bright grille insert w/chrome surround
- 72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
- Mono-beam front axle w/coil springs
- 6.0L OHV DI 32-VALVE V8 TURBO DIESEL "PWR STROKE" ENGINE
- Pwr (vacuum boost) 4-wheel disc brakes
- Trailer tow prep pkg-inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector, trailer brake wiring kit (no trailer brake controller)
- Seat back storage trays
- Electronic shift-on-the-fly
- Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, speedometer, oil pressure, coolant temp, fuel gauges
- Colour-coordinated safety belts
- Rear FlexFold 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-flat feature, grocery hooks, dual cupholders integrated w/armrest, tray, (2) outboard head restraints
- Colour-coordinated cloth sunvisors-inc: w/covered lighted mirrors, driver-side map strap
- Black leather wrapped steering wheel w/redundant audio & climate controls
- Bronze faced instrument cluster w/cream gauges & black metallic graphics
