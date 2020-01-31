Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Ford F-250

Super Duty Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-250

Super Duty Lariat

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 4661487
  2. 4661487
  3. 4661487
  4. 4661487
  5. 4661487
  6. 4661487
  7. 4661487
  8. 4661487
  9. 4661487
  10. 4661487
  11. 4661487
  12. 4661487
  13. 4661487
  14. 4661487
  15. 4661487
  16. 4661487
  17. 4661487
  18. 4661487
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 284,967KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4661487
  • Stock #: P26678
  • VIN: 1FTSW21P47EB26678
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Interval wipers
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver & front passenger airbags
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
Power Options
  • Auxiliary pwr point
  • Pwr steering
Trim
  • Chrome front/rear bumpers
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • HD gas shock absorbers
  • Pickup box/cargo light
  • Black door handles
  • (4) air registers w/positive shut-off
  • accessory delay
  • Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
  • Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
  • HD 110 amp alternator
  • 2-ton mechanical jack
  • Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
  • Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
  • Child seat tethers on all seats
  • Front/rear license plate brackets
  • Dual beam jewel effect aero headlights
  • Driver & front passenger manual lumbar support
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch-down/backlit switches
  • Colour-coordinated cloth headliner
  • Driver & passenger-side grab handles
  • Underhood service light
  • Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings
  • 6-way pwr driver & front passenger seats
  • Dual heated front seats
  • Colour-coordinated carpet full floor covering
  • Dual rear seat grab handles
  • Front passenger-side/dual rear door roof ride handles
  • (2) cupholders integrated into rear seat
  • Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (EATC)
  • Bright grille insert w/chrome surround
  • 72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
  • Mono-beam front axle w/coil springs
  • 6.0L OHV DI 32-VALVE V8 TURBO DIESEL "PWR STROKE" ENGINE
  • Pwr (vacuum boost) 4-wheel disc brakes
  • Trailer tow prep pkg-inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector, trailer brake wiring kit (no trailer brake controller)
  • Seat back storage trays
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, speedometer, oil pressure, coolant temp, fuel gauges
  • Colour-coordinated safety belts
  • Rear FlexFold 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-flat feature, grocery hooks, dual cupholders integrated w/armrest, tray, (2) outboard head restraints
  • Colour-coordinated cloth sunvisors-inc: w/covered lighted mirrors, driver-side map strap
  • Black leather wrapped steering wheel w/redundant audio & climate controls
  • Bronze faced instrument cluster w/cream gauges & black metallic graphics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2010 Infiniti EX35 E...
 139,703 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 134,931 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Econoline ...
 148,248 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Send A Message