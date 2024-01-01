$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 GMC Acadia
SLT1
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
228,693KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKER23727J152127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2583
- Mileage 228,693 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 GMC Acadia is for sale today.
This SUV has 228,693 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
