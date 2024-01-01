Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 GMC Yukon XL

222,616 KM

Details Features

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 GMC Yukon XL

SLT 8 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC Yukon XL

SLT 8 PASSENGER

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
222,616KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKFK16377J321747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 222,616 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2015 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145
2015 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 145" LARIAT 123,593 KM $32,997 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Expedition 4WD 4dr Limited AS TRADED SPECIAL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2009 Ford Expedition 4WD 4dr Limited AS TRADED SPECIAL 166,700 KM $11,997 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0 L V8 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0 L V8 176,942 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2007 GMC Yukon XL