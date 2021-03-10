Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Hyundai Tucson

128,330 KM

Details Description Features

$6,408

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,408

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2007 Hyundai Tucson

2007 Hyundai Tucson

GL - LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Hyundai Tucson

GL - LOW KM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 6820673
  2. 6820673
  3. 6820673
  4. 6820673
  5. 6820673
  6. 6820673
  7. 6820673
  8. 6820673
  9. 6820673
  10. 6820673
  11. 6820673
  12. 6820673
  13. 6820673
  14. 6820673
  15. 6820673
  16. 6820673
  17. 6820673
  18. 6820673
  19. 6820673
Contact Seller

$6,408

+ taxes & licensing

128,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6820673
  • Stock #: 669195
  • VIN: KM8JM12B37U669195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Air Conditioning

CD Player

16" Alloy Wheels

5 Speed Manual Transmission

2.0L Four Cylinder



Honesty Pricing eliminates the “haggle hassle” by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isn’t just our lowest price, it’s the lowest price in our market…period…and we’ll prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2011 Mercedes-Benz S...
 20,370 KM
$44,854 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 156,720 KM
$14,574 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Legacy 3...
 35,785 KM
$22,901 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory