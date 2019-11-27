Menu
2007 Infiniti FX35

AWD

2007 Infiniti FX35

AWD

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

501-2553 Grasswood Road East, Saskatoon, SK S7T 1C8

306-202-6001

$8,306

+ taxes & licensing

  • 189,861KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4388922
  • VIN: JNRAS08W57X200624
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We’re Committed To Making Deals Easy and Comfortable. Buy or Sell Your Car The Smart Way!

We created 306 Deal to empower buyers and sellers to experience a stress-free, fair transaction, saving time and energy. After years in the auto industry we recognized a need for a better type of customer service in the used car industry. We know what a headache it can be to deal with high-pressure dealerships when buying a car, or tire-kickers and no-shows when selling your car, and have designed our process to make buying and selling a comfortable and laid-back experience.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

501-2553 Grasswood Road East, Saskatoon, SK S7T 1C8

