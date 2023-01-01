$12,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Lexus ES 350
4dr Sdn
Carget Automotive
518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1
- Listing ID: 9632779
- Stock #: CARCON300
- VIN: JTHBJ46G672089877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2007 Lexus ES 350 comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C It features a sleek exterior design, a spacious and luxurious interior, and a range of advanced features and technologies. It is powered by a 3.5 liter V6 engine that produces 272 horsepower and 254 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, and the car is front-wheel drive (FWD). LEATHER INTERIOR, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER-ADJUSTABLE DRIVER'S SEAT, NINE-SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM WITH A SIX-DISC CD CHANGER, AND MUCH MORE!!! CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoon's newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5 star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else. CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more. We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible. Come check us out at 518 51st Street E NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED EVERYONE IS APPROVED -GOOD CREDIT -BAD CREDIT -NO CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED IN 15 MINUTES!!! SASKATCHEWANS LARGEST LUXURY DEALERSHIP! WE SHIP ACROSS CANADA; LOCATION IS NO ISSUE! CALL OUR CREDIT HOTLINE AND GET APPROVED NOW!!! 306 850 9616 TEXT: 306 220 7978 Jordan Rawlyk TEXT: 306 260 6844 Tyler Hodgson TEXT: 306 715 7129 Roy Fernandes For more Info.
