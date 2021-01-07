Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

186,600 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 AWD, Bluetooth, Nav., Sunroof

2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 AWD, Bluetooth, Nav., Sunroof

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

186,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6518329
  • Stock #: 252919
  • VIN: 4JGBB86E47A252919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Crème
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Naturally aspirated V6 AWD with heated, memory seats, sunroof, Nav., Bluetooth, air, tilt, cruise, hill ascent control and more. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon.-Sat. 9-5:00. Call or text 306-280-5652 or 306-280-5523

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Cargo Area Cover
Front air dam
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Second Row Side Airbag
Genuine wood trim
Standard Seating: 5
Electronic Parking Aid: Opt.
Cargo Net: Opt.
Splash Guards: Opt.
Subwoofer: Opt.
High Intensity Discharge Headlights: Opt.
Rain Sensing Wipers: Opt.
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror: Opt.
Front Power Memory Seat: Opt.
Automatic Load-Leveling: Opt.
Heated Steering Wheel: Opt.
CD Changer: Opt.
Second Row Sound Controls: Opt.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

306-280-5523
