2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

119,000 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9430851
  • Stock #: F8035B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CHAMPAGNE.
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mid-Size, 4dr Sdn, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.8L/231

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Requires Subscription
3.8L SFI V6 3800 SERIES III ENGINE -inc: electronic throttle control (STD)

