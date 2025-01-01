$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2007 Pontiac Solstice
GXP - CONVERTIBLE - 2.0L TURBO - LOW KMS - PREMIUM PKG
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Used
71,384KM
VIN 1G2MG35X87Y140916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 140916
- Mileage 71,384 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! - 2.0L Turbo - 260HP & 250lb-ft of Torque
Experience pure driving excitement with this 2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP Convertible at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Finished in Deep dark blue paint and complemented by the Darkside black convertible top, this headturner is stunning from every angle. With very low kilometers for its year and an exceptionally clean, wellcaredfor condition, this Solstice shines like new. Under the hood, the GXP trim upgrades to a 2.0L turbocharged fourcylinder engine delivering a thrilling 260 horsepower and 260lbft of torque. Mated to a precise 5speed manual transmission, it puts all that power directly to the rear wheels for an engaging, handson experience. Performance is further enhanced by a sporttuned suspension, 4wheel antilock brakes, StabiliTrak stability control, a 3.73 final drive ratio, and dual exhaust outlets. Inside, youll find a unique satinnickel GXP sport appearance instrument cluster and raceinspired sport metallic pedals that underscore the convertibles performance pedigree. The Premium Package elevates comfort with premium leather seating and a 3spoke leatherwrapped steering wheel that looks as good as it feels. To complete the package, the 7speaker Monsoon premium sound system with builtin subwoofer delivers crystalclear audio for every openair drive.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
