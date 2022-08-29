2007 Saturn Ion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,821 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 9 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9226954

9226954 Stock #: 189146

189146 VIN: 1G8AL55B17Z189146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,920 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

