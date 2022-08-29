Menu
2007 Saturn Ion

109,920 KM

Details

$9,821

+ tax & licensing
$9,821

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2007 Saturn Ion

2007 Saturn Ion

3 Uplevel LOW KMS - FANTASTIC CONDITION

2007 Saturn Ion

3 Uplevel LOW KMS - FANTASTIC CONDITION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,821

+ taxes & licensing

109,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226954
  • Stock #: 189146
  • VIN: 1G8AL55B17Z189146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,920 KM

Vehicle Description


Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column

Fog Lamps

Traction & Stability Control

Automatic Transmission

2.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine

16" Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

