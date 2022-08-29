$9,821+ tax & licensing
2007 Saturn Ion
3 Uplevel LOW KMS - FANTASTIC CONDITION
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
109,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9226954
- Stock #: 189146
- VIN: 1G8AL55B17Z189146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic
