2007 Subaru Outback
3.0R L.L.Bean Edition Wagon - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
160,229KM
Used
- Stock #: 310591
- VIN: 4S4BP85C274310591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,229 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) and Traction Control System (TCS)
GPS Navigation System with Touch Screen Display and Monitor System
Power Tilting and Sliding Twin-Panel Glass Moonroof with Sunshade
Leather Upholstery and Interior Trim
Leather-Wrapped/ Elm Woodgrain MOMO Steering Wheel with Audio Controls
4-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat
Heated Front Seats
Auxiliary Input
Power Drivers Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Cruise Control
17" Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
3.0L - 6 Cylinder Engine
245hp/ 215lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
