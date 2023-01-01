Menu
2007 Subaru Outback

160,229 KM

Details Description Features

$12,738

+ tax & licensing
$12,738

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2007 Subaru Outback

2007 Subaru Outback

3.0R L.L.Bean Edition Wagon - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE

2007 Subaru Outback

3.0R L.L.Bean Edition Wagon - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$12,738

+ taxes & licensing

160,229KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10381971
  Stock #: 310591
  VIN: 4S4BP85C274310591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 310591
  • Mileage 160,229 KM

Vehicle Description

Premier Package:

Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) and Traction Control System (TCS)
GPS Navigation System with Touch Screen Display and Monitor System
Power Tilting and Sliding Twin-Panel Glass Moonroof with Sunshade
Leather Upholstery and Interior Trim
Leather-Wrapped/ Elm Woodgrain MOMO Steering Wheel with Audio Controls
4-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat


Heated Front Seats
Auxiliary Input
Power Drivers Seat
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Cruise Control
17" Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
3.0L - 6 Cylinder Engine
245hp/ 215lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

